Decatur man sentenced to 7 years for rape of child

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith ordered the sentence be served at 85% and that Rice will also have to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life. The judge then agreed to dismiss a further charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
A Decatur Police Department sworn affidavit about the case said the offenses dated to February 2021 when Rice was aged 19. Rice had been entrusted with baby-sitting the girl, who told police she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted. Police said Rice had tried to clean up the traces of his crimes while the child was telling her mother what had been done to her.
Rice had appeared in court March 1 of this year and tried to get incriminating statements he had made to the police thrown out of the case. Moorehead had claimed her client had been pushed into making a confession and hadn’t the intellectual capacity to understand what was happening to him.
But Griffith had sided with Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, who argued that a report on Rice’s intelligence level in fact showed he “functions fairly well.” The judge had agreed and, after reviewing a video of Rice being interviewed by police, said the officer involved had acted properly and not taken undue advantage of Rice.
