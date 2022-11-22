Decatur man sentenced to two natural life prison terms

DECATUR — Darius R. Coffie, the Decatur man who shot to death his girlfriend carrying his unborn child who also died, was sentenced to two natural life prison terms on Tuesday.

Coffie, 29, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to the first degree murder of 25-year-old Shyann Foster at her home on May 9.

He also pleaded guilty to the intentional homicide of her unborn baby. Foster was four months pregnant at the time of her death and the baby died with her.

This story will be updated.