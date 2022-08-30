Decatur man set police officer's pant leg on fire with Molotov Cocktail, affidavit says

DECATUR — Anthony Neal III is due to appear in court Wednesday, charged with hurling a gasoline bomb at a Decatur police officer and setting the officer’s pant leg on fire.

Neal, 22, is also accused of inflicting a bleeding injury on a police officer after they had to fight with him to get him under control and arrest him.

The defendant faces a preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated battery to peace officers, resisting and disorderly conduct. He has yet to enter a formal plea to the charges.

A sworn affidavit said police had been called by frightened neighbors to confront Neal late on the night of Aug. 15 after he was seen acting “erratic and irate” outside of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of North Gulick Street.

Police described him as being “verbally aggressive” as officers approached and told them “you’re gonna have to shoot me,” according to the affidavit. Neal was also busy feeding wood to a fire he had built outside of the apartment building.

“Anthony was carrying glass bottles with a rag hanging out of the spout (Molotov Cocktail) in his hands. The bottles were filled with fuel,” said the affidavit.

“When officers went to grab Anthony, he threw them (the bottles) on the ground next to the fire as officers were attempting to detain him. The glass containing the fuel shattered, caught fire, and caused an officer’s pant leg to catch fire.

“Officers took Anthony to the ground where he continued to fight. An officer sustained an injury to the knuckle, which actively bled, from this resistant behavior.”

The affidavit does not say whether the officer whose clothing caught fire sustained any severe injury from the flames.

A neighbor who called police is quoted as telling officers the trouble started earlier when Neal was seen outside in a heated argument with his father. The neighbor was described as telling police he had tried to talk to Neal “about his behavior” and had been threatened in response.

“When asked if (the neighbor) was alarmed and disturbed by Anthony’s actions, he advised he was,” the affidavit added.

A check Tuesday of Macon County Jail records showed that Neal remained in custody with bail set at $25,000, meaning he must post a bond of $2,500 to be released. If he does post bond, he is ordered to stay away from the apartment building.