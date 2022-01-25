Decatur man shatters girlfriend's jaw, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man is accused of hitting his girlfriend and mother of his child so hard he broke both sides of her jaw.

And a sworn affidavit described him as unrepentant and still violent when he encountered the 25-year-old woman again at their home as she was packing her belongings to leave.

“(She) advised that (he) was mad that she was packing and said he didn’t care about her face being broke,” said a sworn Decatur Police affidavit, signed by Officer Mason Flanagan.

“(She) stated (he) hit her in the face with a closed fist five times. She advised (he) told her to get out…”

Flanagan said this attack happened around 1 p.m. Sunday and had followed on from the earlier jaw-breaking battery at 2:30 a.m. when the 30-year-old had first become enraged at his girlfriend. Flanagan said she told police he had been upset after she had gotten into a dispute with other women “where punches were thrown.”

The girlfriend said the man had called her a derogatory name and then become more upset when she told him to “take his stuff out of her car.” The victim said she was then punched in the face “four or five” times — suffering the double-broken jaw — before she attempted to flee.

“She stated she got into her car but (he) was standing where she couldn’t shut the door,” said Flanagan. “She advised (he) hit her in the face with a closed fist two or three times,” before she was finally able to shut the car door and escape.

Police noted the woman had swelling around her entire jaw and officers later checked her condition with HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital where she had gone for treatment. A nurse practitioner there confirmed that the woman had suffered a “bi-lateral mandible fracture, or that both sides of her jaw were broken,” Flanagan added.

The man, who has been dating the woman for four years, was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, and committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows he was sentenced to 24 months probation in December 2011 after pleading guilty to domestic battery. That probation was judged to have been violated in March of 2014 and the defendant was resentenced to 24 months conditional discharge.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he is free after posting bond of $5,000 on bail of $50,000 in connection with the latest charges. All preliminary offenses are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

