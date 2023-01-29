Decatur man shot as he flees robbers, police report

DECATUR — Police said two would-be robbers took a Decatur man on a frightening car ride Friday night, then shot and tried to kill him as he managed to escape.

The 19-year-old victim was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital for treatment after he staggered up to a home and banged on the front door seeking help.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the search for the suspects continued Sunday in the wake of the crime, which happened about 8 p.m. Friday.

Carroll said the victim had approached the two men at first because he was hoping they could sell him some cannabis for $20. The men had told him they had “several different kinds” and the victim agreed to get into the backseat of their vehicle to check out what they had.

“And once he got into the vehicle they locked the doors, pulled a handgun on him and told him to lay down in the backseat, which he did,” said Carroll.

He said the suspects planned to rob the victim as they kept the gun trained on him while driving him around.

“They got over to about the 1000 block of North Taylor Avenue and this guy decided, ‘I am just going to get out of this vehicle’, and he reached up, unlocked the door and jumped out,” Carroll said.

“The vehicle was moving but it doesn't look like it was moving very fast; the victim said he heard one gunshot as he jumped out and he was struck one time.”

The man was not able to give police very detailed descriptions of the two would-be robbers. Carroll said detectives were seeking surveillance video footage and further witness information as they pursued their inquiries.

“We are treating it as a case of attempted murder,” he added.

Anyone with information can call police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS).

