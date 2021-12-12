 Skip to main content
Decatur man shot but refuses to talk, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man who was shot in the shoulder early Saturday doesn’t want to talk about it, police say.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell said the 29-year-old man was targeted around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East William Street.

Decatur man denies repeatedly shooting his ex-girlfriend's car

“The victim is not real cooperative,” added Maxwell, and said he refuses to tell what he knows about the circumstances of the shooting. 

Police are appealing for witnesses: call 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

