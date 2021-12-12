Decatur man shot but refuses to talk, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man who was shot in the shoulder early Saturday doesn’t want to talk about it, police say.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell said the 29-year-old man was targeted around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East William Street.

“The victim is not real cooperative,” added Maxwell, and said he refuses to tell what he knows about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police are appealing for witnesses: call 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

