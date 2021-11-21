Decatur man shot early Sunday, police report

DECATUR — Police report a 26-year-old Decatur man was left with life-threatening wounds Sunday after being shot multiple times.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of North Woodford Street at 2:47 a.m. in response to shots-fired calls. “While officers were en route, a 26-year-old male Decatur resident arrived at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital via private vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” added Copeland.

“A crime scene was located in the parking lot in the 3700 block of North Woodford. Detectives responded and processed the scene as well as conducted interviews.”

The detective said police understood several people were present at the location when the shooting occurred and have information “important to this investigation."

Copeland urged those people to come forward and said they can call either the Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

