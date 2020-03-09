Decatur man shot for second time in three months, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man that was shot in early December was shot again Sunday evening.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 22-year-old refused to give police information about the shooting after he was brought to St. Mary's Hospital around 11 p.m. with injuries that were not life-threatening. The man was also uncooperative in December and it's unclear if the two incidents are related, Copeland said.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 10:40 p.m. referencing shots had been fired by an unknown male in a blue Nissan in the intersection of Jasper Street and Grand Street, according to police.

Police said the shots were fired at a grey vehicle with tinted windows and 11 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Correction: A version of this story posted earlier incorrectly described the circumstances surrounding the shooting. This version has been updated.

