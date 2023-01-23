 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man shot to death in Peoria

PEORIA — Police said a Decatur man has been shot to death in Peoria.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, said Stashaun L. Wheeler, 35, died from multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday after he was attacked by two gunmen.

The news release said police wree called to the Casey’s gas station at 2114 West Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Wheeler’s body had been found in the parking lot.

Police appear to have pulled security video from the location which captured the crime. “Preliminary information shows two suspects armed with guns approach the victim in the parking lot and begin shooting,” said the release.

“The suspects fled on foot westbound out of the parking lot on Farmington Road and possibly left in a vehicle waiting down the road.”

Gun violence continues to plague American cities, and there is a renewed push for gun violence to be treated like a public health issue so Americans can stop living in fear.

Wheeler’s identity was confirmed in a later news release from the office of the Peoria County coroner.

Police investigations are continuing and officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward to contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or call Crime Stoppers at (309)673-9000.

