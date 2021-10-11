Decatur man shot with stun gun after police said he resisted arrest

DECATUR — A Decatur man caught driving a stolen car had to be shot with a stun gun after police said he fled on foot and then fought arrest when officers caught up with him.

The 34-year-old man had been targeted by Decatur police at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 6 after members of the department’s Community Action Team spotted the stolen Chevrolet Impala in a parking lot in the 1200 block of East Wood Street. Officers had earlier run the plates and found the vehicle had been reported stolen from Springfield.

“I pulled behind the Chevrolet Impala and activated the overhead lights on our squad car,” said Officer C. Zilz who signed the affidavit. “(The man) immediately exited the driver’s seat of the stolen Impala and ran on foot, disobeying the officers' verbal commands.”

The man was chased down in a backyard in the 1100 block of East Clay Street and struggled to resist as officers fought to arrest him. “Officers had to deploy a Taser into (his) back in order to secure him in handcuffs,” Zilz added. “I obtained superficial scratches to my right forearm while attempting to take him into custody.”

Zilz said a check of the man’s criminal history showed he was wanted for two violations of an order of protection and had an outstanding warrant on charges of kidnapping and unlawful restraint. He was also being sought for violating parole.

The man was jailed on new preliminary charges of resisting/obstructing police and possession of a stolen vehicle. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $510,000, meaning he must post a bond of $51,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

