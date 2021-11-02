Decatur man shot with stun gun twice after resisting arrest

DECATUR — A Decatur man who was wanted for a robbery in 2019 had to be subdued with a stun gun after resisting arrest and attempting to disarm an officer Monday night.

According to a sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, the 42-year-old suspect was first identified after a detective of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force performed a traffic stop on a female who was a missing/endangered person from Arizona.

Prior to the female being stopped, the detective said he noticed the woman with a man near his vehicle before the man took off running. When asked about the man, the woman refused to tell the detective the identity of the man but said she was in Decatur with her child’s father, according to the affidavit.

Once the woman was deemed to not be safe, the detective and a deputy from the sheriff's office drove her to her residence in the 600 block of West William Street in Decatur when they came across the man who fled earlier, according to the affidavit.

The man, who stopped on the stairwell of the apartment, saw the deputy at the base of the stairs and ran back up toward the third floor when he was told to stop, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the man broke free from the deputy's and the detective’s grasp but was eventually pulled to the ground by the detective.

At this time, the man punched the detective in the stomach and tried to grab him by the crotch to break free but when that didn’t work, he reached for the detective’s firearm, according to the affidavit.

The deputy then deployed his stun gun to control the man but needed to deploy it twice as the man stood up and continued to fight, according to the affidavit.

The man was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a peace officer while also being arrested for robbery in a separate incident from 2019.

A check of the Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail for the first three offenses set at $150,000 and bail for the robbery offense set at $50,000, meaning he must post bonds for $15,000 and $5,000 each to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

