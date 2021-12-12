 Skip to main content
Decatur man shoved to ground after shopping cart dispute, police say

DECATUR — A dispute over a shopping cart at a Decatur supermarket led to a 74-year-old Decatur man being shoved to the ground Saturday afternoon, police report.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department said the trouble flared at the Kroger store on West 1st Drive just before 1 p.m. when the 74-year-old shopper moved a cart out of his way in one of the shopping aisles. “It started a confrontation with another male shopper that was broken up by employees,” Maxwell added.

“The victim later went to the cash register and paid for his items and, when he walked out of the store, that is when the man from the previous altercation came from behind and shoved him to the ground.”

Maxwell said the victim suffered scrapes and bruising in the attack. The sergeant said police have information on the suspect, who is aged between 20 and 25, and was being sought on a charge of aggravated battery.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

