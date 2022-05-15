Decatur man slashed with knife after attacking pedestrian, police report

DECATUR — Eduardo Jusino is pleading not guilty to a charge of aggravated battery after prosecutors say he launched an attack on a random passerby in Decatur.

The 47-year-old Jusino, however, appears to have gotten the worst of the encounter: a sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the pedestrian he walked up to and shoved and punched retaliated by slashing him in the left forearm with a pocket knife.

Officer Lucas Bray, who signed the affidavit, said the encounter occurred the afternoon of April 14 in the 1500 block of North Church Street and was witnessed by a police officer nearby in an unmarked car.

Bray said the officer was watching as Jusino suddenly attacked the pedestrian. “The officer observed (the pedestrian) react defensively and pull out a pocket knife before swinging once, hitting Eduardo in the left forearm,” Bray added.

“The officer observed (the pedestrian’s) actions throughout this incident to be entirely defensive.”

The 57-year-old pedestrian is quoted as telling police Jusino approached him out of the blue and said, ‘You want to fight too, I’ll bust your head,’ before shoving him and throwing multiple punches. The pedestrian said Jusino appeared “highly intoxicated.”

The defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court May 4 and waived a preliminary hearing to see if there were grounds to try him. Court records indicated he appeared ready to switch his plea to guilty and a hearing was scheduled for Friday.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that Jusino remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, requiring him to post a bond of $3,000 to be freed.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

