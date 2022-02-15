Decatur man sold stolen games system within 45 minutes of stealing it, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who sold a $400 Xbox games system for $100 just 45 minutes after stealing it was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential burglary, police report.

The Xbox was among items, including a laptop computer and various pieces of clothing, stolen from a Decatur victim’s home, according to a Decatur police sworn affidavit.

Officer Justin Closen, who signed the affidavit, said the 20-year-old man was traced and arrested following the Jan. 17 burglary after police used “investigative tools” to obtain the registration of a car used in the burglary that had been captured on surveillance footage.

Closen said the man claimed he had given a friend he didn't name a ride to the victim's house so the friend could pick up a games system the friend said was his own. But police traced the Xbox to a local pawn shop and the customer who sold it there confirmed the man had first sold it to him.

“Officers observed messages which showed (the man) had approached (the customer) about selling the Xbox to him 45 minutes after the burglary,” said Closen.

The man was arrested Jan. 31 and was freed from the Macon County Jail Feb. 3 after posting a $2,500 bond on bail set at $25,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.