Decatur man stabs victim 'because I can,' police report

DECATUR — Michael W. Ward, when asked by a Decatur victim why he had just tried to stab him to death, is quoted as having said “because I can,” according to police.

Ward appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 21 pleading not guilty to charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery involving great bodily harm.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened just before 7:21 p.m. Dec. 7 outside a house in the 4200 block of North Neely Avenue. A sworn affidavit describes deputies finding the 42-year-old victim soaked in blood; doctors at Decatur Memorial Hospital said the victim had suffered a collapsed right lung after being stabbed twice in the back with a curved-blade knife.

Deputy Jesse Owens, who signed the affidavit, quotes the victim as saying he had been attacked after dropping Ward at home after finishing “an electrical job” they had both been working.

Owens said the victim described Ward getting out of his truck but leaving the passenger door open as two large dogs dashed out of the house. Afraid the dogs were about to attack him, the victim yelled at Ward to come back and shut the truck door.

Ward shepherded the dogs into the house, but then walked back over to the truck and climbed back into the passenger seat.

“(The victim) advised that ‘Mike’ sat there for a moment with a weird look on his face before stabbing him two times in the upper right side of his back. (The victim) advised that he then asked Mike why he did that and Mike replied ‘Because I can.’”

Owens said the victim had then escaped out of the truck before collapsing face down on the front porch of a neighboring house, which is where he was when deputies arrived.

Appearing in court Dec. 21, Ward said he wanted to waive a preliminary hearing where judge Lindsey Shelton would have to decide if there was probable cause to try him. Having double checked that is what he wanted to do, Shelton scheduled a pretrial hearing Feb. 1 and assigned the case to Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

Police describe Ward as having eight previous arrests for assault and one conviction. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be freed.

