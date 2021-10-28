Decatur man tries to break into home, leads police on chase, authorities say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who recently was released from jail was arrested again after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase after attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said that units were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Wellington Way on Aug. 18 at 11:37 p.m. in reference to an attempted home invasion.

The 24-year-old man first went to the apartment at approximately noon and knocked on the ex-girlfriend’s door for three hours to have her come outside, but she refused, according to the affidavit.

At around 11 p.m., the affidavit said the male returned to the apartment again to knock on the door and when the female did not answer, he proceeded to then play loud music out of his car and honk the horn.

After she told him to leave, the affidavit said the man told the woman he was going to “pop” her and go back to Chicago while also calling a bunch of different names and stating that she would have to come outside or he would catch her in traffic.

The man then came up to the apartment and started kicking the door until the woman called the police and he left in a black Lincoln, according to the affidavit.

Recommended for you…

While officers responded to the apartment, the affidavit said other Decatur police units located the black Lincoln driving westbound on Pershing Road from Woodford Street at a high speed and observed the vehicle traveling southbound on North Main Street at the intersection of Garfield Avenue.

The affidavit said officers turned southbound from Garfield Avenue and activated their emergency lights and sirens but the vehicle ignored them and pulled away.

The vehicle then led officers on a high-speed chase along multiple roads and almost struck an officer at the intersection of Forest and Fairview Avenue, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the vehicle pulled into the driveway of 1000 block of West Decatur Street and officers commanded the man to stop but he ignored the commands and fled on foot on Forest Avenue.

The affidavit said officers were able to confirm the identity of the man and found he had previous convictions.

The man was taken into custody Wednesday on preliminary charges of attempted home invasion, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting a peace officer.

He has remained in the jail since with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.