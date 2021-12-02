Decatur man using neighbor's yard as restroom was armed with look-alike gun, prosecutors say

DECATUR — Prosecutors said a drunken Decatur man brandished a look-alike handgun and led police on a slow speed chase after he had been caught defecating in a homeowner’s yard.

Dwayne D. Bobbitt, 60, is also accused of refusing to get out of his sport utility vehicle after he was surrounded by police and a tense 20-minute stand-off ensued as officers didn’t know if the gun — which turned out to be a BB pistol — was real.

Prosecutors said he tossed the weapon out the window before Decatur police officers stepped in and manhandled him out of the SUV. But a 51-year-old male passenger still refused to get out and police said they had to smash a window before being able to pull him free of the vehicle.

Bobbitt appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to resisting police, aggravated driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him on all counts.

Giving evidence earlier, Police Officer Paul Vickers said police were called to the 600 block of West Packard Street at 2 a.m. Oct. 15 after a homeowner had confronted Bobbitt over soiling his yard. Vickers told Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter that Bobbitt had responded by brandishing what turned out to be the BB pistol.

Vickers said police had quickly located Bobbitt’s SUV in the 600 block of West Packard Street and the slow-speed chase, during which Bobbitt drove without lights, followed. The officer said Bobbitt pulled onto a driveway in the 800 block of West Leafland Avenue and then refused repeated commands to get out of his vehicle.

“At the time officers had contact with Mr. Bobbitt, from the very start of trying to get him out of the vehicle and through pulling him out and having closer contact with him, it was noted his speech was slurred, behavior erratic and he had a strong smell of alcohol emanating from his person and breath?” asked Rueter.

“That is correct,” replied Vickers.

The officer said the defendant refused to undertake field sobriety tests and later refused to give a blood sample while being booked into the Macon County Jail. “Dwayne’s behavior fluctuated from being angry to happy, which was consistent with being intoxicated,” Vickers wrote in a sworn affidavit. He also noted a half-empty vodka bottle was found behind the driver’s seat of the SUV.

Defense attorney Caleb Brown asked Vickers if the encounter with his client had been captured on both patrol car cameras and body cameras, and Vickers said it had. The attorney also said he wanted to clarify that Bobbitt had not completed any field sobriety or “chemical tests”, and the officer said he had not.

Judge Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 26. Bobbitt is free after posting a $1,500 bond on bail set at $15,000.

