Decatur man wants to fight and won't take no for an answer, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man spoiling for a fight wouldn’t take no for an answer and eventually smashed his way into a victim’s home to attack him.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit didn’t say what prompted the 21-year-old man to seek a physical confrontation. But it said he forced his way into the house in the 400 block of Dwight Drive on the morning of May 7 after the man inside refused to come out.

“(The victim) advised he tried to push (the man) back outside three times but he forced his way inside and tried to tackle him to the ground,” said Officer Dawson Roberts, who signed the affidavit.

“(The victim) advised he defended himself by throwing (the man) to the ground and trying to hold him there. He said while doing this (the man) punched him in the head and face several times causing injury.”

Police found and arrested the defendant within an hour of the attack and he was booked on a preliminary charge of home invasion.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he was released May 9 after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000. His bail conditions forbid contact with the victim or the victim’s home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

