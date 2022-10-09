Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report

Ganley said Jenkins was chased down and arrested in the 2000 block of North Charles Street. A police dog called Magnus was then used to follow the trail of Jenkins’ flightpath, where police soon recovered a 9mm pistol and a .40 caliber handgun.
“Both firearms had properly seated magazines which appeared full of live ammunition, and both firearms also had a live round of ammunition in the chamber,” Ganley said.
“Both firearms also were equipped with auto sears to allow the firearm to shoot automatically with a single pull of the trigger.”
Ganley described Jenkins as a “known associate” of Decatur’s East Side Gang who has no FOID card or concealed carry permit. He also noted that a fellow officer sustained bleeding injuries to his left hand and right forearm during the foot pursuit to apprehend Jenkins.
The defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 4 and was arraigned on two charges of armed violence and two counts of possessing a machine gun. He was granted time to hire a lawyer and is due back in court Nov. 21.
A check of Macon County Jail records shows that Jenkins was freed Sept. 8 after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.
