Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report

DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers.

A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a vehicle Jenkins was riding in was stopped by members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team and its Street Crimes Unit.

Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said the 18-year-old Jenkins was seen fleeing from the stopped car while clutching a gun in his hand.

Ganley said Jenkins was chased down and arrested in the 2000 block of North Charles Street. A police dog called Magnus was then used to follow the trail of Jenkins’ flightpath, where police soon recovered a 9mm pistol and a .40 caliber handgun.

“Both firearms had properly seated magazines which appeared full of live ammunition, and both firearms also had a live round of ammunition in the chamber,” Ganley said.

“Both firearms also were equipped with auto sears to allow the firearm to shoot automatically with a single pull of the trigger.”

Ganley described Jenkins as a “known associate” of Decatur’s East Side Gang who has no FOID card or concealed carry permit. He also noted that a fellow officer sustained bleeding injuries to his left hand and right forearm during the foot pursuit to apprehend Jenkins.

The defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 4 and was arraigned on two charges of armed violence and two counts of possessing a machine gun. He was granted time to hire a lawyer and is due back in court Nov. 21.

A check of Macon County Jail records shows that Jenkins was freed Sept. 8 after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.