Decatur man who attacked girlfriend gets arrested, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man who beat and kicked his girlfriend because she refused to have sex with him was found and arrested Nov. 14.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the 51-year-old woman had been attacked at a house on East Prairie Avenue in the early hours of April 5.

Officer Alex Amaya said the woman told police she had been punched in the arms, face and head and then kicked by the 55-year-old man, whom she had dated for the last five years.

She is quoted as saying she tried to call police during the assault, but the man had grabbed the phone out of her hand and then fled with it.

He was booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having three previous domestic battery convictions. He was also charged with interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, and theft.

Amaya said a check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows the man was previously ordered to have no contact “directly or indirectly” with the victim.

The man remained in the custody of the Macon County Jail Saturday with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a bond of $3,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

