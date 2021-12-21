Decatur man who 'believes he is above the law' gets 35 years in prison

DECATUR — A Decatur man described by a judge as believing he “can shoot whoever he wants” was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday after being convicted of attempted murder.

Thomas L. Boone, 29, was also sentenced to an additional 10 years on a second conviction for being a felon in possession of a weapon. But Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell ordered that sentence to run concurrent with the 35-year term, which must be served at 85%.

Boone, who claims the U.S. legal system has no authority to try him, had been convicted after a jury trial in November at which he represented himself.

Prosecutors said he had gotten into a confrontation with a 21-year-old Decatur woman on Sept. 19, 2020, in the 2400 block of East Eldorado Street before shooting her in the stomach.

Boone represented himself at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing and continued to claim the court had no authority over him as an “American States citizen.”

His attitude led to some bizarre exchanges with Coryell as Boone, dressed in a red and white striped jail jumpsuit, would frequently ask the judge things like “Who are you addressing when you say that? Who or what are you addressing?”

Coryell calmly replied: “The person seated in court in the jail uniform.”

Asked if he had anything to say by way of mitigation, Boone told the judge the case should be “settled and closed” without any further prosecution of him. “And I am to be released immediately,” he added.

Prosecuting, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe called for a sentence of 50 years — 25 years for the attempted murder plus another 25 years for the use of a handgun — and cited Boone’s “complete lack of contrition.”

Tighe added: “We have a defendant who apparently and honestly believes he is above the law and can do whatever he wants.”

Coryell said the evidence did show Boone had shot the victim “for no particular reason” and believes “the court has no jurisdiction… and he can shoot whoever he wants.”

Coryell then sentenced him to 10 years on the attempted murder charge, plus an additional 25 years for his use of a firearm in the crime.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

