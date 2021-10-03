Decatur man who choked woman sentenced to conditional discharge

DECATUR — A Decatur man who choked a woman has been sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge.

Dmontae L. Dozier, 20, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Sept. 24 and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Victoria Kerr. Under the deal, Dozier admitted a charge of domestic battery involving bodily harm; an additional domestic battery charge and a further charge of criminal damage were then dismissed by Judge Rodney Forbes.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Dozier had attacked the woman Aug. 21 after earlier taking her cellphone and refusing to give it back. The affidavit said he then demanded $200 for the return of the phone and when the girlfriend grabbed it and tried to run, he chased her down and punched her in the face.

“Dmontae was trying to get $150 from her at this time which she had wadded all up and put it in her mouth to prevent him from getting it,” said Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed the affidavit.

“Dmontae then grabbed her by the neck/throat area with both hands and began choking her until she opened her mouth and he was able to grab $75 out of her mouth,” added Stewart.

He said police later observed the victim to have redness and swelling around her left eye, consistent with being punched, and to have horizontal red marks and an abrasion on her neck “consistent with being choked.”

In addition to the conditional discharge, Dozier was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for four days already served, and ordered to complete a program that combats domestic violence.

He was further ordered to pay $400 restitution to the victim, who told police Dozier had thrown her television to the ground and then stomped on the screen to destroy it before fleeing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

