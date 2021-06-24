Decatur man who denies 'painful' sexual assault on boy now fit to stand trial

DECATUR — Colby J. Park is pleading not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted and caused a bite wound to a 6-year-old Decatur boy.

Park, 22, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday with his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders, for a preliminary hearing. But Park told Judge Rodney Forbes he was willing to waive a recitation of the case against him where the judge would have to decide if there was probable cause to try him.

Park denies charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The judge then assigned the case to the trial call of fellow Judge Jeffrey Geisler and was told the prosecution will be presented by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter. Park remains free on bail of $10,000 having posted a bond of $1,000.

The case dates back to the evening of Oct. 7, 2018, but trial has been delayed while Park was sent for mental health evaluations having initially been judged unfit to stand trial. That situation finally changed on June 2 when Judge Forbes was told that medical experts had presented a report to the court that stipulated Park was “restored to fitness” and the criminal case against him could proceed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Park had taken the child victim, a neighbor, for a ride on a golf cart with the permission of the boy’s mother. But five minutes later the mother heard the her son screaming and ran outside to find him crying and holding his groin area.

“(The mother) told officers that her son pulled down the front of his pants and she observed him to be bleeding heavily,” said Detective James Knierim. Police said the boy had suffered a painful bite wound to his penis during a sexual assault.

The child’s mother had set off in pursuit of Park but he fled on his golf cart and was arrested three days later after a police investigation.

The boy later said Park had offered to buy him candy if he performed a sex act but the child refused and told Park he was going to tell his Mom what happened.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

