Decatur man who drove car into house gets jail sentence

DECATUR — A Decatur man who drove his car into a house and walked away was sentenced to 180 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.

Devontae S. Rodwell, 23, was sentenced when he appeared April 8 in Macon County Circuit Court. He will serve no further time in custody, however, as Judge Jeffrey Geisler ruled he was eligible for day for day credit and already had credit for 96 days previously spent in jail.

Rodwell had also been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol but Geisler had acquitted him of that charge after a bench trial on March 21. Rodwell had made his guilty plea to leaving the scene of the accident charge before the bench trial had taken place, and had agreed to face an open sentence with no cap on the penalty.

In addition to the jail sentence, he was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the case dates to the night of Dec. 14, 2021, after police were called to a crash scene in the 3500 block of North Meadowlark Drive. Police Officer Corey Blair said he found a 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis belonging to Rodwell smashed into a house with no sign of the driver.

Rodwell lived nearby and was discovered at home by police who described him as appearing drunk with “watery, bloodshot eyes.”

But defense attorneys had pointed out earlier in the case that no warrant had been obtained to get a blood sample to check his alcohol level. And police, who had found and spoke to Rodwell an hour after the crash, could not say when he had started drinking.

