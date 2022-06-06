Decatur man who fired warning shots at victim's feet gets 5 year sentence

DECATUR — Tony J. Pettis, the Decatur man who delivered a warning by firing two shots into the ground at a victim’s feet, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.

Pettis, 39, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class one felony.

The plea was part of a deal negotiated by his attorney, Jacqueline Hollis-George. In return for the plea, the court dismissed two additional charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Pettis was involved in a front yard confrontation May 4, 2021, in the 800 block of North Church Street.

The affidavit said Pettis was arguing with a 31-year-old man over what police described as an “inter-family sexual fidelity issue” and the argument escalated quickly.

“During said argument, Pettis brandished a small black revolver handgun and pointed it at (the victim’s) head from a distance of a few feet away,” said Officer William Hill, who signed the affidavit.

“Pettis then made the comment that he would kill (the victim) over the matter. He then intentionally fired two shots from this firearm into the yard just several feet away from (the victim) before leaving the scene.”

Hill said Pettis was found quickly and arrested and had initially denied firing any shots. But the incident had been witnessed by others and Hill said police found the bullet holes in the ground and dug a spent bullet out of one of them.

Pettis, who could have been sentenced to a maximum of 11 years under the plea agreement, was ordered to serve his five year term at 85%. He has a felony criminal record and in 2004 was sent to prison for a year after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

