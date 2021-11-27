 Skip to main content
Decatur man who made $300 a week selling meth gets arrested, police report

DECATUR — A 62-year-old Decatur man who told police he earned $300 a week selling methamphetamine was arrested after officers said they caught him in possession of more than an ounce of the drug, a sworn affidavit said.

The Decatur police affidavit said the man was a backseat passenger in a car pulled over the evening of Nov. 16 for driving with only one headlight working.

Officer Brent Morey, who signed the affidavit, said the drugs were found in two plastic bags near where the man was sitting. He said police also seized eight $20 bills; numerous plastic baggies typical of the packaging used in drug sales; and an electronic scale with meth residue still on it.

“In a Mirandized interview (the man) admitted to selling methamphetamine (ice),” added Morey. “He told detectives he made approximately $300 per week selling methamphetamine and the most he sold at one time was a quarter-ounce (7.5 grams).”

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of dealing methamphetamine, and a check of Macon County Jail records Saturday showed he remained in custody. Bail is set at $200,000, meaning he must post a bond of $20,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

