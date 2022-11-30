Decatur man who offered boy sex gets 18 months probation

DECATUR — Phillip M.E. Diggs, who walked up to a 13-year-old boy on a Decatur street and offered him sex and made the offer again when confronted by the child’s outraged mother, was sentenced to 18 months probation Wednesday.

Diggs, 63, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Daniel Fultz and admitted a charge of contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor. Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler then agreed to dismiss an earlier charge of indecent solicitation.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the case dates to the afternoon of Aug. 21, 2020. The victim is quoted as describing how he was walking home when he was approached by Diggs in the 600 block of West Division Street.

“(The boy) advised Phillip said ‘What’s up, what you doing?’” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Kirstin Davis. “(The boy) advised Phillip then stated ‘You wanna come over to my place? You could prolly get (a sexual act) by an older dude or some girl.’ (The boy) advised he told Phillip ‘No thank you, sir.’”

Davis said the child had then gone home and told his 30-year-old mother what had just happened and she dashed outside to confront Diggs who was still in the street.

The officer said she told him “'My son is 13-(expletive)-years old; he may look a little older, but he's 13-years-old.’ (The mother) advised Phillip then stated ‘Well then, maybe he should come over to my house and get (reference to a sex act.)”

Geisler had asked Diggs if the plea deal was what he wanted to do, and the defendant said it was. He had earlier been told by Geisler that the maximum penalty he could have faced was six years in prison.

In addition to the probation term, Geisler fined Diggs $75 and ordered him to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations and then to complete any recommended treatment.