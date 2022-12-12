Decatur man who opened fire on car gets 2-year sentence

DECATUR — Darcey F. Robinson Jr. was given a two-year prison sentence Monday for opening fire on a Decatur woman’s car, shattering the windshield and leaving her with cuts from flying glass.

Robinson, 32, took a plea deal when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Two years was the minimum penalty for the crime in a range that went up to 10 years. Two additional charges of alleging the aggravated discharge of a firearm were dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the shooting happened June 11 in the 1100 block of East Main Street. Officer Kyle Borders said the 34-year-old victim described how Robinson, a man she knew by the nickname “Choo Choo”, had swerved towards her in a car, stuck his hand out of the window and opened fire multiple times.

The affidavit offered no explanation for the attack and none was given in Monday’s brief sentencing hearing.

