Decatur man who opened fire on car gets 2-year sentence

DECATUR — Darcey F. Robinson Jr. was given a two-year prison sentence Monday for opening fire on a Decatur woman’s car, shattering the windshield and leaving her with cuts from flying glass.

Robinson, 32, took a plea deal when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Two years was the minimum penalty for the crime in a range that went up to 10 years. Two additional charges of alleging the aggravated discharge of a firearm were dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the shooting happened June 11 in the 1100 block of East Main Street. Officer Kyle Borders said the 34-year-old victim described how Robinson, a man she knew by the nickname “Choo Choo”, had swerved towards her in a car, stuck his hand out of the window and opened fire multiple times.

The affidavit offered no explanation for the attack and none was given in Monday’s brief sentencing hearing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

