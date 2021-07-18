Decatur man who rammed squad car, bit officer, gets 4 1/2 years in prison

DECATUR — Rashawn K. Kennedy, who rammed an occupied Macon County Sheriff’s squad car and bit a Decatur police officer, has been sent to prison for 4 ½ years.

The case against Kennedy had been scheduled for trial Tuesday, but he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court that day and announced he was willing to accept a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Bradley.

Kennedy, 28, then entered guilty pleas on charges of aggravated battery involving great bodily harm and dealing in crack cocaine. Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith sentenced him to 4 ½ years on each count, but ordered the sentences to run concurrently. The judge then dismissed a further charge of drug possession.

A sworn affidavit from the sheriff’s office said police had encountered Kennedy on the afternoon of July 2, 2019, when deputies and Decatur police officers stopped a vehicle in which he was a passenger in the 1200 block of North University Avenue.

Police said Kennedy reacted by jumping into the driver’s seat, shifting the vehicle into reverse and ramming the sheriff squad car twice. A Decatur police officer then got into the vehicle to prevent Kennedy from driving away, and a struggle ensued.

“During the struggle, Kennedy proceeded to bite the DPD officer prior to exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene,” said Deputy Matt Hunt, who signed the affidavit. “The DPD officer had visible injuries on his arm and was treated at the scene by Decatur Ambulance Service.”

Kennedy refused shouted commands to stop and was brought down with a shot from a stun gun, Hunt said. As he ran, Kennedy was seen to throw away a container that was later found to be filled with four bags of crack cocaine with a weight of 4.7 grams. Hunt said that was an amount intended for distribution.

The judge agreed to recommend Kennedy for substance abuse treatment while he is incarcerated.

