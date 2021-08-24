Decatur man who ran over and killed woman sentenced to prison

DECATUR — Christopher R. Castelli was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to report an accident in which his car ran over and killed a Decatur woman.

Alisha A. Gordon, 27, died the night of Oct. 30, 2020, after an argument with Castelli who then fled the scene.

Castelli, 33, had been charged with reckless homicide but that charge was dismissed after the defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on July 8 and took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead. Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death remained the more serious of the two charges.

Castelli, who's been held in the Macon County Jail in lieu of bail set at $250,000, was arrested Nov. 3 after Decatur police tracked him down pursuing a trail of phone records.

A sworn affidavit filed by detectives said Gordon, the mother of a then week-old baby, had arranged to meet Castelli near the intersection of Dolphin Court and Kent Avenue. Police said they had set-up a liaison in which he offered to supply her with prescription drugs, but an argument flared and she had gotten out of the vehicle.

Video surveillance police obtained showed Castelli’s car accelerating backwards toward her with an open passenger door as she stood on the road.

“The open passenger side door strikes the front seat passenger, who is later identified as Alisha Gordon, knocking her to the ground and under the vehicle,” Officer Austin Lewis said in the affidavit.

“Alisha is subsequently run over both on her chest and face/head by the passenger side of the vehicle.” She had died at the scene.

Police had accused Castelli, a mechanic, of going into work to change the passenger side tire of his car and trying to wash off blood stains to hide the evidence of what had happened. He had also tried to delete social media records of his making arrangements to meet Gordon.

This story will be updated.

