Decatur man who ran over and killed woman takes plea deal

DECATUR — Christopher R. Castelli, the Decatur mechanic charged with running over a woman and killing her, is taking a plea deal that will see a charge of reckless homicide dismissed.

Castelli, 33, made an unscheduled appearance in Macon County Circuit Court on July 8 and pleaded guilty to failure to report an accident involving injury. He had been due to be in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing, which was cancelled.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith will now sentence him at a hearing on Aug. 24. The sentence hearing is listed as being “open," which means there is no agreed pre-limit on the range of penalties open to the judge in the deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead.

Catelli remains held in the Macon County Jail on bail of $250,000. He was arrested on Nov. 3, 2020, after Decatur police detectives tracked him down pursuing a trail of phone records following the death of 27-year-old Alisha A. Gordon on the night of Oct. 30.

A sworn police affidavit said Gordon, the mother of a week-old baby, had arranged to meet Castelli near the intersection of Dolphin Court and Kent Avenue. Their arrangement was for him to supply her with prescription drugs, the affidavit said.

A dispute broke out and police said she got out of the car. Video surveillance from the scene showed the car accelerating backward toward her with the passenger door open as she stood on the road.

“The open passenger side door strikes the front seat passenger, who is later identified as Alisha Gordon, knocking her to the ground and under the vehicle,” said Police Officer Austin Lewis in the affidavit.

“Alisha is subsequently run over both on her chest and face/head by the passenger side of the vehicle.”

Castelli had been accused of changing the passenger side tire on his vehicle in the wake of the incident and trying to wash off blood stains from the car, traces of which police later discovered.

