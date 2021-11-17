Decatur man who rejects court's authority gets convicted of attempted murder

DECATUR — Thomas L. Boone, the Decatur man who claimed the court system had no authority to try him, now stands convicted of attempted murder.

The Macon County Circuit Court trial of Boone, 29, got underway and concluded Tuesday with the jury also convicting him of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Boone was accused of shooting a 21-year-old woman in the stomach in a crime that dates to the afternoon of Sept. 19, 2020, and occurred in the 2400 block of East Eldorado Street.

The defendant had represented himself and, during various hearings, had attempted to read long and detailed statements basically telling judges the legal system could not prosecute him.

Boone’s stated views mirror the beliefs of the “sovereign citizen” movement which alleges the existing American government structure, including courts and law enforcement, is illegitimate. Sovereign citizens believe they are therefore exempt from the authority of such government institutions.

After the jury verdicts came in, Judge James Coryell scheduled a hearing for post-trial motions and sentencing for Dec. 21. Boone remains in custody at the Macon County Jail.

