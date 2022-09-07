Decatur man who sexually assaulted child goes to prison for 6 years

DECATUR — A Decatur victim who, years later, had flashbacks of being repeatedly raped as a boy, was in court Wednesday to see the man who preyed on him sent to prison for six years.

The defendant, 30-year-old George L. Clark, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The plea was part of a deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead that saw a more serious charge of predatory criminal sexual assault dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the offenses dated back to when the 20-year-old victim was aged around 10 and the defendant was the boyfriend of the victim’s aunt.

Testifying in court, the victim said he began having flashbacks of what had been done to him by the time he got to high school. He said he was disbelieved at first by his own family. Prosecutors had initially also declined to take the case but changed their mind later after coming across evidence of sex assaults on other victims by Clark.

The victim had described being raped on different occasions, often after being given a drink of tea before bedtime by Clark. He said he would then know nothing until the next day when he woke up in Clark’s bed in pain from the effects of being assaulted.

He said the experience of what had been done to him had profoundly disturbed his mind and he had since been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and as a manic depressive. “I was constantly in and out of therapy,” he told the judge.

“... I had many failed suicide attempts because I still felt worthless and still felt like nobody believed me… I am still receiving counseling services to this date.”

Moorehead said Clark had been sexually assaulted as a child himself, suffers from seizures and a learning disability and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Moorehead appealed for a sentence of probation so Clark can continue to seek help for his many problems. “What this young man needs is treatment…” she added.

But Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, who had earlier got Clark to admit that he knew it was “wrong to have sex with children,” said society had to be protected from him. “The problem is that Mr. Clark is a danger to the community…” he added.

Rueter recommended the six-year sentence and the judge, who noted Clark will get day-for-day credit and credit for the last year he has spent in jail, said the penalty was appropriate. He said Clark had to be punished for committing a “very, very serious and really, in the court’s mind, a grave offense.”