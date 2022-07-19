Decatur man who shattered woman's jaw gets 30 months conditional discharge

DECATUR — James T. Smith, who hit his girlfriend so hard he shattered her jaw in three places, has been sentenced to 30 months conditional discharge in Macon County Circuit Court.

Smith, 58, waived a jury trial at his July 15 court appearance and pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony.

Judge Rodney Forbes also sentenced him to 93 days in the Macon County Jail, but that was canceled out with credit for 93 days already served since his arrest April 14. He was then released from custody.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said patrol officers had been called to the 1500 block of North Church Street in the early hours of Aug. 27, 2021, where they found the 52-year-old female victim.

“(She) was holding her jaw and claiming her live-in boyfriend of seven years, James, had hit her with a closed fist,” said Officer Lucas Bray, who signed the affidavit.

“(She) later indicated that James had struck her approximately four times on the left side of her head and face… A DPD officer could see that she appeared unable to open and close her mouth and there was an abnormal shape to the right side of her jaw.”

The woman was taken to hospital where doctors told police the injuries would require surgical repair.