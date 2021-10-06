Decatur man who smashed bottle into girlfriend's face also endangered their baby, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who smashed a liquor bottle into his girlfriend’s face was booked on preliminary charges of not only hurting her, but also endangering the life of their month-old baby lying on the couch next to the victim, police report.

A sworn affidavit said police had been called to the couple’s home at 2:40 a.m. Monday. A neighbor, invited over for drinks, had alerted police after he said the 31-year-old boyfriend had become angry and then attacked his 20-year-old girlfriend.

“(The friend) stated that while (the girlfriend) was seated on the couch in the living room, (the boyfriend) swung a glass alcohol bottle and struck her in the forehead,” said Officer Stephanie Vail, who signed the affidavit.

“(The friend) stated her forehead began bleeding and she seemed a bit in shock.”

The girlfriend, who would later need stitches for the wound at a hospital, at first tried to pretend she had fallen over outside and cut herself on the concrete sidewalk. But Vail said she didn’t buy her story and found blood from the wound splattered over the couch, the floor of the living room and a coffee table.

“Her injury was consistent with being struck with a bottle,” Vail added.

Recommended for you…

The officer said the friend had told police the baby lay on the couch close by his mother when she was attacked.

“Due to (the parents) being involved in a domestic altercation… (the baby) was put in danger of being injured. (The parents) were both intoxicated on this date and admitted to consuming copious amounts of alcohol,” Vail said.

But the boyfriend denied battering his girlfriend of two years and when questioned about how she had suffered the injury to her forehead, is quoted as replying “ask her.”

“He was less than cooperative,” Vail said.

The boyfriend was arrested and booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving great bodily harm, domestic battery and endangering the life/health of a child. A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a bond of $3,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.