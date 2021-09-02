Decatur man who stabbed mom with butcher knife gets probation, mental evaluation

DECATUR — The Decatur man who awakened his terrified mother by stabbing her in the ear with a butcher knife was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Tracy L. Cunningham Jr., 30, had been facing a charge of attempted murder but that was dropped in a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders. Cunningham, who appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Aug. 27, admitted a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler also sentenced him to 180 days in jail, but that was cancelled out with credit for 180 days spent in custody since Cunningham’s arrest Feb. 8, 2020.

He had been taken into custody the same day Decatur police reports said he attacked his mother while she slept on the couch at her home in the 400 block of East Center Street. “(She) stated she was awoken by her son, Tracy Cunningham, stabbing her in the right ear with a butcher knife,” Officer Jeffrey Klebe had said in a sworn affidavit.

“She stated that when she awoke, Cunningham stabbed her again in the right wrist,” while using expletives to refer to his mother. Klebe said the mother’s screams awakened a male friend who came to her rescue and chased Cunningham out of the house.

