DECATUR — The man who started a fist fight outside a Decatur bar that ended up with another criminal opening fire with an automatic weapon has been sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge.

Justin T. Miller, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of mob action when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Jan. 26.

Sworn affidavits from the Decatur Police Department said Miller was arrested after he was identified as the suspect wearing distinctive all-red fashion choices who attacked a victim around 12 a.m. Nov. 10, 2021, in a parking lot next to the Flashback Lounge, 2239 E. Wood St

Detective Tim Wittmer, who signed one of the affidavits, said police had tracked Miller down after receiving an anonymous tip. Officers then found a Facebook page that showed Miller wearing the same red outfit. He had even posted messages about the fight but hastily deleted them after realizing the police had posted surveillance footage of the trouble outside Flashback on their own Facebook page.

Wittmer said other people had stepped in to break up the fight outside the bar, but the violence escalated with the arrival of Cameron D. Slater and Taurus C. Booth Jr., who were seen coming to Miller’s aid.

Wittmer said both Slater and Booth were caught on surveillance video opening fire in the direction of people gathered outside the bar; no one was hit, but glass in the building was shattered by bullets.

Wittmer said police firearms experts who examined the footage identified the handgun with an extended magazine wielded by Slater had been converted to work as a sub machine gun and fired bursts of bullets.

Slater, 31, had appeared in court Jan. 12 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison after taking a plea deal that saw him admit to a charge of being a felon in possession of an automatic weapon. Court records show he’s also a convicted killer who previously served eight years after pleading guilty to second degree murder in 2014.

Booth, 29, appeared in court in August and was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand