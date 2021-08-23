Decatur man who stole more than $100,000 headed to prison

DECATUR — Carl E. Harvey II, who installed a security system in a Decatur man’s home and then disabled it so he could steal more than $100,000, was sent to prison for six years.

Harvey, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of residential burglary when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday. He had taken a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero that saw a further charge of theft dismissed. The case had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin August 16 before the defendant took the plea deal.

Sworn Decatur Police affidavits said Harvey had gone on a spending spree with the loot after the burglary in July 2020 and a large chunk of the stolen cash was still missing. As part of his sentencing, Judge Jeffrey Geisler ordered Harvey to repay more than $69,000 to the homeowner victim.

Detectives said Harvey had fallen under suspicion immediately after the burglary to a home in the 2400 block of East Logan Street. The homeowner had told police that, after Harvey installed the security camera system, he was the only other person who knew the location of the safe holding much of the stolen cash.

Detective Chad Reed had said in the affidavit that the homeowner remembered Harvey telling him: “... All a person has to do is take the recording device and there would be no video” left on the security system.

Reed said the recording device had indeed been taken in the burglary but Harvey was still out of luck: police were able to pull footage from neighbors’ security cameras which showed him arriving and leaving the victim’s house at the time of the burglary.

Harvey, who had also been wanted on unrelated domestic violence charges, had been caught within a week of the burglary after he was pulled over by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“During a probable cause search of Harvey’s vehicle, deputies observed several bundles of older $20 notes,” said Reed. “Knowing Harvey to be a suspect in this incident (the burglary) deputies contacted DPD detectives.”

In the week he was in possession of the stolen cash, Harvey had treated himself to a used pickup truck valued at $7,500 and a new four-wheeler off-road vehicle that cost $14,720.

Reed said the bundles of cash in the truck added up to more than $6,800 and Harvey had used stacks of used notes to pay for the vehicles and splashed another $600 on clothing items.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

