Decatur man who stole veteran's cemetery flag gets 6 month jail sentence

DECATUR — The Decatur man who tried to steal a cemetery memorial flag flown in memory of a U.S. Marine was sentenced to six months in jail Wednesday.

Joseph P. Farrar, 52, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Diane Couri and admitted a charge of theft of property worth more than $500 when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court.

He had been free on bail and his plea for a delay in the start of his sentence in the Macon County Jail was rejected by Judge Jeffrey Geisler. The judge also ordered Farrar to pay $1,200 restitution, sentenced him to 24 months probation and ordered that he pay $250 to have his DNA added to a crime database maintained by the Illinois State Police.

The judge further ordered that the defendant undergo treatment for substance abuse.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said Farrar had been caught around 1:30 a.m. trying to steal the flag from Graceland Cemetery on May 28. The flag was one of more than 170 that form the Avenue of Flags display flown during the weekend of Memorial Day.

Funeral director assistant Bruce Logan and Michael Tarczan, an investigator with the Macon County Public Defender’s Office, had been working voluntary guard duty at the cemetery because of previous theft problems. They both chased Farrar down and held him captive until the police arrived.

Farrar is quoted as telling police he had been walking home when he saw the fluttering flags and just “wanted to take one.”

Tarczan, in court for the sentencing, said he thought the punishment was significant and appropriate. “This was a serious offense and I think today’s was a good outcome to show that this kind of thing isn’t going to be tolerated,” he added.

“It’s for all the veterans who fought for the flag, and who fought for the freedoms that Joseph Farrar knows today.”

The flag that Farrar tried to steal had been donated in honor of Decatur U.S. Marine World War II veteran John A. Riley, who died in 2006 at the age of 83. The flag pole carried his name on a plaque.

His son, Patrick Riley, 74, had previously told the Herald & Review: “That flag was put there by my dad’s family, all four of us children, as a sort of dedication to him for what he did in the South Pacific in World War II.

“And nobody should take that from him, or from any person who served. We’re very proud of our dad.”