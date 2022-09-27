Decatur man who terrorized girlfriend, attacked police K-9, gets five years

DECATUR — Blake A. Paschal, the Decatur man who beat, strangled and stabbed his terrified girlfriend and attacked police and the police dog who came to rescue her, was sent to prison for five years on Tuesday.

Sentencing the 47-year-old defendant, Presiding Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith described him as “volatile” and “dangerous” and said society had to be protected from him.

The drama with the police dog unfolded on the morning of Jan. 26 at Paschal’s home in the 1100 block of West Cerro Gordo Street. Decatur police had responded to calls for help from Paschal’s injured 41-year-old girlfriend who called 911 after barricading herself in a bedroom. The woman had suffered knife wounds to her inner thigh and legs but the cuts were not life-threatening.

Officers smashed their way into the house, ignoring Paschal’s threats he would shoot them, and sent police dog Leeroy Jenkins in to find him. The dog soon tracked him to a hiding spot in a basement elevated crawl space and, after Paschal refused repeated commands to come out, the dog was ordered in to apprehend him.

A sworn affidavit described what happened next: “Paschal started shouting he was going to kill the dog … Paschal was found to be jabbing the police dog in the face with a wooden baseball bat … the police dog jumped into the crawl space and engaged Paschal, biting him.”

The fight went on with police officers eventually dragging Paschal out and Leeroy Jenkins, suffering from multiple bruising and abrasions, joining the struggle once more.

“The police dog again engaged Paschal in an effort to subdue and control him,” the affidavit said. “The police dog bit and held Paschal until officers were successful in placing him into custody …”

Police officers were also injured in the struggle and part of Paschal’s sentencing included an order to reimburse a cop medical treatment bill of more than $1,100.

Paschal’s sentencing in a plea deal broke down to a five-year term, to be served at 85%, for admitting a charge of aggravated domestic battery. He was also sentenced to seven years on a charge of armed violence and three years on a charge of domestic battery. But the seven and three year terms were ordered to run concurrently with each other and the five year term, effectively adding up to a total of five years.

Paschal’s ex-girlfriend had earlier addressed the court and described the defendant as a danger to society. “Last year, at several times, I feared for my life and didn’t think I would make it out alive,” she said.

Prosecuting, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Christina Mullison said the seriousness of Paschal’s crimes demanded a sentence “in the upper range” and characterized him as a dangerous criminal who “did his level best to avoid being caught by police.”

Paschal spoke to the court and said he was the victim of mental illness. He said he had been without his medication and “on a downward spiral” when he was committing his crimes.

He told the judge: “I am sorry for the people that I have hurt and caused pain throughout this journey in my life …”

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead said Paschal had responded well to treatment while in the Macon County Jail and pleaded for a sentence of probation or minimal prison time.

“Mr. Paschal was in the throes of a serious mental illness,” the attorney said. “It’s not a defense, it’s an explanation, and with medication and good mental health treatment he can sustain (himself) in the community.”