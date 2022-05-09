Decatur man who tried to grab cop's firearm gets 3½ years in prison

DECATUR — A Decatur man who punched a cop in the stomach and then tried to grab the officer’s firearm was sentenced to 3½ years in prison on Monday.

Jeffrey L. Binkley, 42, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to disarm Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Patrick Smith.

Binkley, represented by defense attorney Jacqueline Hollis-George, took a plea deal that saw two further charges of resisting arrest dismissed, along with an unrelated charge of robbery.

A sworn affidavit filed by Smith said he was working as a member of the U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force on Nov. 1 when officers encountered Binkley who was wanted on an arrest warrant.

Police had him cornered in an apartment building in the 600 block of West William Street but Smith said it soon became clear that the defendant was not going to go quietly. He had broken free of the grip of one deputy and was trying to make a break for the outside of the building when Smith said he grabbed hold of him and the two of them ended up falling to the floor in a violent struggle.

“At this time I felt Binkley punch me in the stomach and attempt to grab my crotch area in what I took as an attempt to break free of my hold of him,” the officer said in the affidavit.

“This was unsuccessful as I maintained my hold of Binkley. At that time I felt pressure on my firearm and looked down and observed Binkley’s left hand holding the handle of my gun. At that time I told Deputy (Anthony) Anello that Binkley was attempting to take my firearm and ordered him to deploy his Taser in an attempt to control Binkley.”

Smith said the first shot with the stun gun failed to work and Binkley was on his feet and fighting again before Smith took him to the floor once more. This time, a second stun gun shot worked and a disabled Binkley was secured in handcuffs.

Passing sentence, Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to recommend Binkley for a drug and alcohol treatment program while he is in prison. Binkley had already been enrolled in a similar program while being held at the Macon County Jail since his arrest.

