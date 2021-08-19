Decatur man who used stolen mower to repay bail gets arrested again, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man with a habit of stealing lawn mowers used one of the hot machines to repay a friend who had put up $1,000 to bail him out of jail on a previous burglary charge.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police were tipped off where to find the $6,000 mower and it was recovered, along with the flatbed trailer it had been parked on, that was valued at $3,000.

The 61-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked on a preliminary charge of theft.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Michael Claypool said the man had been bailed out of the Macon County Jail on July 24. Claypool said he then stole a zero turn mower valued at $4,500 on Aug. 14 from outside the home of its owner in the 1700 block of East Locust Street.

This time the man was turned in by the son of his girlfriend who called police after becoming upset when the lawnmower was fired up and its blades whipped up rocks that struck the son’s car.

“(The son) accused him of stealing the mower,” said Claypool. “He advised that (the man) has a cocaine addiction and can’t afford this type of mower.”

Police arrived and called the owner of the mower to the scene who quickly identified his machine.

The man was booked on an additional preliminary charge of committing theft while having previous convictions for burglary and larceny. The burglary charge he was on bail for is meanwhile scheduled for an arraignment hearing Tuesday.

A check of jail records Thursday showed the man remains in custody with bail now set at $150,000, meaning he must post a bond of $15,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

