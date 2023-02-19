DECATUR — A Decatur man who used his getaway car as a battering ram to injure a detective has been sent to prison for six years.

Billy K. Alsup Jr., 43, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero and admitted charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated fleeing from police.

Further charges of criminal damage, aggravated fleeing, driving while revoked and resisting police were dismissed by Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell at a hearing on Thursday. The judge also dismissed two more charges of aggravated fleeing and driving while revoked from another case against Alsup.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit had Alsup boxed in during a traffic stop the night of Oct. 18 at the intersection of North 25th and East Prairie streets. Alsup was a wanted felon driving on a revoked license who had fled from officers several nights earlier; police had broken off that chase for safety concerns after speeds hit 70 mph in residential zones with 30 mph limits.

On the night of the stop, police said Alsup refused to get out of his Chevrolet Suburban and instead decided to force his way clear of Detective Jason Hesse’s unmarked squad car, which had him blocked from the front.

“Alsup proceeded to shift his Suburban into drive and rammed the front of Det. Hesse’s vehicle,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Clayton Zilz.

“Det. Hesse had attempted to get back into the driver seat of his unmarked vehicle, prior to it being rammed, however the force of the impact pushed the unmarked vehicle backwards, striking Det. Hesse with the inside of the driver’s door. This caused abrasion and bleeding to Det. Hesse’s right lower leg.”

Alsup took off, and the resulting pursuit hit speeds of more than 70 mph on city streets until police deployed tire deflation devices that eventually saw Alsup’s car grind to a halt in the 1200 block of East Garfield Avenue, where he was arrested.

For Detective Hesse, this was hardly his first brush with danger while doing his job. Police reports said he came close to being killed or severely injured the night of Sept. 15, 2021, when he had to jump over a vehicle driven by Andre D. Cross Jr., who was also trying to ram him after a traffic stop.

The vehicle had plowed into the driver’s door of Hesse’s squad car, right where he had been standing, according to police reports.

Cross, 27, who police say had been armed with a pistol converted into a submachine gun, was caught after a high-speed chase.

He is being held in the Macon County Jail on bail set at $1 million and is pleading not guilty to charges of attempted murder, two counts of armed violence and a charge of being a felon in possession of a machine gun. His case is listed for a jury trial March 7.

Hesse had another lucky escape in October 2021 when his squad car was rammed by a fleeing driver in a stolen vehicle. The suspect took off but crashed into a house, and had then tried to flee on foot but was brought down with multiple shots from a stun gun.

Commenting after the arrest of Alsup, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said Hesse’s brushes with danger show the level of violence frequently encountered by his officers on the streets while trying to apprehend dangerous individuals.

