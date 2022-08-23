Decatur man with bullet wound faces charges a year later

DECATUR — Showing up at hospital a year ago with a bullet wound that went from his right thigh into his right calf muscle was just the start of a Decatur man’s problems, according to police.

Hospitals report all gunshot wounds to law enforcement and a sworn affidavit said Decatur Memorial Hospital alerted officers after the 33-year-old man had been dropped off with his severe injury.

“(He) advised he did not know what happened or where it happened,” said Decatur Police Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed the affidavit. “He was unable or unwilling to give information reference this incident.”

Police didn’t leave it there, however. They had the phone number of the man’s girlfriend who had taken him to hospital and described her as “very cooperative” when officers visited the home she shared with the man in the 1100 block of East Olive Street.

Stewart said police soon located a blood trail in the residence and found a spent 9mm shell casing near the front porch. Digging around further in the man's bedroom, Stewart said they discovered a .357 caliber Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver tucked under the mattress loaded with six live rounds, and another 108 live rounds nearby.

Stewart said the gun proved to be stolen and a check of Macon County Circuit Court records showed the man is a felon who is not allowed to own any kind of firearm. In 2009 he was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated battery involving great bodily harm and, at the same hearing, sentenced to a further 18 months in prison after admitting a second charge of mob action.

The man disappeared since showing up at hospital on Aug. 21, 2021 but, almost a year to the day, a police patrol found him in the 1200 block of North Jasper Street and arrested him Friday afternoon. He was then booked on a new preliminary charge of possession of a weapon by a felon. Macon County Jail records show he was released Monday after posting a $5,000 bond on bail set at $50,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney's office.