DECATUR — Albert E. Tillman, the Decatur man with a history of legal trouble associated with illegally possessed guns, has now been sent to prison for nine years on a charge of being an armed habitual criminal.

Tillman, 27, had been pleading not guilty and suggested in prior Macon County Circuit Court appearances that he was considering acting as his own attorney. He earlier rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for a term of anywhere from 12 to 15 years.

But in a court appearance Jan. 20, Tillman told Judge Jeffrey Geisler he was willing to take a new deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that came with the nine-year sentence.

The judge also agreed to dismiss an additional charge of being an armed habitual criminal and one count alleging the aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Those dismissed charges related to an incident on Sept. 22, 2021, when Tillman had been accused of trailing a juvenile female leaving Richland Community College and opening fire at her car. Sworn affidavits filed by Decatur police said the vehicle was shot at five times and one of the bullets punctured a tire.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter later told the Herald & Review the evidence against Tillman was open to question and that is why prosecutors agreed to drop those charges given the sentence the defendant received on the offense he did plead to.

That charge dates to Sept. 24, 2021, when police patrols searching for a suspect vehicle associated with the shooting two days earlier pulled over a car in which Tillman was the passenger.

Another sworn affidavit said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol tucked underneath the rear car seat where a 2-year-old child was seated.

Court records show Tillman was on probation at the time of his arrest after he had been sentenced to 4½ years in prison in January of 2020 for a conviction of possession of weapons by a felon. His criminal record also includes a conviction for the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and his history of offenses means he is not allowed to possess firearms.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand