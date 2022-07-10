Decatur man with history of theft, burglary now facing new charges

DECATUR — A Decatur man with a criminal record of theft and burglary is now facing new charges that he stole his grandfather’s wallet and tried to help himself to a computer from a city pawn shop.

Tyler R. Burlington, 33, was arraigned on two counts of theft July 1 and is due back in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. He has yet to enter a formal plea.

Sworn affidavits from the Decatur Police Department say he struck first on June 24 at the home of his 74-year-old grandfather. The victim is quoted as telling police he had been busy shaving when his grandson, who had shown up earlier, slipped upstairs and made off with his wallet, which held between $700 and $800 in cash.

A second affidavit said that four days later, on June 28, Burlington walked into the Pawn King store, 1550 E. Eldorado St., and walked out with a computer valued at $650.

“...Burlington had come into the business and tried swapping his computer (which he was carrying) for another off the shelf without consulting with staff,” said DPD Officer Malcom Livingston, who signed the affidavit.

“Burlington then left out of the store with their computer, leaving his computer behind without paying.”

Livingston said the defendant was not destined to get very far, however: “A patron coming into the store went after Burlington, who had at this time crossed Eldorado Street,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “The patron caught Burlington and brought him back to the store to return the computer.”

A check of Burlington’s criminal record shows he has six convictions for burglary, theft and receiving stolen goods dating back to 2009. He is currently on parole after being convicted of criminal trespass in 2020 and sentenced to two years in prison.

Macon County Circuit Court records show he was also sentenced to 18 months probation in June of this year after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. His punishment included 21 days in the Macon County Jail, but that was canceled out with 21 days' credit for time already served since his arrest.

Burlington was back in the jail Sunday with bail set at $20,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,000 to be freed.