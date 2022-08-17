Decatur man with reputation for fleeing does it again, prosecutors say

DECATUR — Prosecutors said accused Decatur methamphetamine dealer Konnor W. Burns had a reputation for fleeing from police when pulled over, and he lived up to it again after cops tried to stop him around 1 a.m. May 18.

A sworn affidavit described how a marked Decatur Police squad car with lights activated had pulled in front of Burns’ Buick vehicle in the 1200 block of East Wood Street; he was being stopped for an expired registration.

Giving evidence in a Macon County Circuit Court preliminary hearing Wednesday, Officer Philip Ganley said the idea of blocking the defendant’s car in was to try and discourage Burns from running.

The officer also said it didn’t work.

Ganley, questioned by State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, said Burns slammed the Buick into reverse and accelerated away. A high-speed chase along city streets ensued with Burns turning off his headlights as he careened through the darkness.

A sworn affidavit signed by Ganley said Burns did manage to elude officers as his speed climbed ever higher: “Officers lost sight of the Buick as it traveled eastbound on Faries Parkway at speeds estimated around 100mph,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Ganley said Burns’s luck ran out when his vehicle crashed a short time later and was found abandoned in the middle of 28th Street near the intersection with Faries Parkway after crashing into a curb. A Macon County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer sniffed the car and gave an alert to the presence of drugs; the affidavit said seven grams of meth were found on the driver’s side floorboard.

Ganley, a member of the police department's Community Action Team which targets illegal guns and narcotics, said officers had “prior knowledge” Burns would be driving the Buick when they tried to stop it. The defendant was found and arrested July 28. On Wednesday, Burns told Judge Rodney Forbes he was pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated fleeing police, meth dealing and driving on a revoked license.

Ganley said police records show Burns has two prior arrests for fleeing and eluding and the amount of meth found in his car marks him as a drug dealer.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders wanted to know if the traffic stop and chase were caught on squad car video, and Ganley said they were and the tape was entered into evidence.

She also wanted to make sure that Burns had not been in or near the vehicle when police found it after the chase, which Ganley confirmed. “And the methamphetamine was not found on Mr. Burns’s person?” the attorney asked.

“He was not located at the time of the incident,” Ganley replied.

Judge Forbes found probable cause to try Burns and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Oct. 4. The defendant is in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be freed.