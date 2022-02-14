Decatur man, with string of domestic battery convictions, back in jail for domestic battery

DECATUR — A Decatur man with a string of previous domestic battery convictions is back in jail after police said he repeatedly headbutted and bit his girlfriend.

A sworn affidavit quotes the woman as saying her 47-year-old boyfriend, who used to live with her but has since moved out, had spent the night at her home when the two of them got into an argument.

“(She) stated that during this argument, (he) ‘headbutted’ her multiple times, bit her right ear and bit her left ring finger,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Officer Malcolm Livingston.

“And her right elbow got cut when they fell to the floor in the kitchen of her residence. (She) stated that she only initially had knots on her head, but has since developed two ‘black eyes’ from being headbutted.”

The affidavit said the battery happened on the night of Nov. 22 and police found and arrested the boyfriend on Feb. 6. He was booked on preliminary charges of committing domestic battery while having eight prior domestic battery convictions.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows his latest conviction came in May. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 71 days in jail with credit for 71 days previously spent in custody. He was also placed on probation for 24 months.

He remained held in the Macon County Jail Monday with bail set at $75,000, meaning he must post a bond of $7,500 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

