Decatur man with violent history gets 3 year sentence

DECATUR — Robert D. Astramsky was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday after being accused of repeatedly stabbing a Decatur man in the face with a screwdriver.

But the 47-year-old defendant wasn’t sentenced for that particular offense when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler instead imposed the prison time for an earlier offense of violation of probation. The screwdriver attack had been classed as an attempted murder but, in a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charge without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated.

Geisler said he took note of the screwdriver attack allegations, however, before passing sentence. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident dates to Aug. 3, 2021, and was unprovoked. Geisler was shown pictures of the 48-year-old male victim whom police said was stabbed four times in the face.

The attack followed another violent incident in March of 2020 when Astramsky was accused of strangling his 43-year-old girlfriend in bed after claiming she had taken his cell phone. He pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery and was placed on 24 months probation in July of 2020.

Court records show he had first been accused of violation of probation rules in July of 2021 regarding notification of where he was living, and then came the arrest for the screwdriver attack in August.

Defense attorney Caleb Brown noted that Astramsky had a history of mental health problems but was now doing better. Brown also said his client had been injured in a fight with the man stabbed with the screwdriver and claimed, if the attempted murder charge had gone to trial, there was a good case for arguing self-defense.

He then pleaded for Asramsky’s probation to be continued, or for him to get a minimum prison sentence. “...He does seem to be doing better now that he has been taking medication regularly,” Brown added. “He appears to be someone who can be reintegrated into the community.”

But Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe argued that Astamsky had to be reintegrated into prison to protect the public because the court was faced with a man “capable of acts of violence.”

Geisler said he accepted that Astramsky had mental health issues and agreed with Tighe that the public was safer with the defendant in prison. But the sentence the judge imposed was the minimum available, although it will have to be served at 85%.