DECATUR — The search continued Sunday for a gunman who shot a Decatur man in the leg.

Police reports said the 29-year-old victim had been driving near the intersection of Wood and Jasper streets just before 11 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle was hit with multiple gunshots.

“The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg,” said Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department. “The victim drove on to his house and called the police.”

Maxwell said the man had been southbound on South Jasper Street from East Wood Street when he said he was overtaken by the gunman’s vehicle and shots rang out.

“The Jeep the victim was driving had several apparent bullet defects in the driver’s side door and the rear driver side and passenger side windows," Maxwell added.

Maxwell said the victim couldn’t see how many people were inside the gunman’s vehicle. And he told officers he doesn't know why someone would shoot at him.

“He says he had no conflicts with anyone in the city and he’s not aware of anyone here who would want to harm him,” Maxwell added.

Police recovered shell casings from the scene of the shooting as part of their continuing investigation.

